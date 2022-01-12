ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applied Genetic Tech: A Speculative Biotech With Potential To Turn Corner In 2022

AGTC-501 is being developed to treat patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a speculative biotech that might be good to look into. Why is that? Well, the risk/reward scenario is highly attractive. The company's main target is a disease known as X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP), which...

