MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than a dozen people have been infected by a strain of Escherichia coli in six U.S. states, health officials report. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert linking the outbreak to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature's Basket Organic Power Greens. The greens may be contaminated with E. coli and may be making people sick, the CDC said. The 13 people known to be infected include four who were hospitalized. One developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths were reported.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO