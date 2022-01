A new quarter will feature civil rights activist Maya Angelou on it, making her the first Black woman to appear on a US 25-cent piece.This will be the first design produced by the US Mint in a four-year series of trailblazing women in US history. Ms Angelou’s autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings accounts how she overcame racism and trauma through literature. She’s received more than 30 honourary degrees and was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama. She received the Literarian Award in 2013.Portraits in the "American Women Quarters Program," will include actress Anna May Wong, suffragist...

