ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Ellis Chaffetz Brown: A Story Of Unconditional Love

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on the Stock Act and the influx of crime in major cities. Then...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfdd.org

A grief story and a love story form the backbone of 'Lost & Found'

The grief story and love story that form the backbone of New Yorker staff writer Kathryn Schulz's memoir Lost & Found are, in themselves, not extraordinary. We begin with the death of her father Isaac in September 2016 — "not a tragedy," as he died after a long history of illness, "peacefully, at seventy-four." Schulz was in her 40s when her father died, a very average time at which to experience such a loss. As the memoir progresses, she writes of meeting and falling in love with the woman she would marry — the writer Casey Cep (here called "C.") — 18 months before her father's death. That they met was not unusual; they had been introduced by a mutual friend and both wrote for the same magazine. Nor is it odd that Schulz experienced both grief and love at the same time (more on that later).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
pghcitypaper.com

The end of a COVID love story

Early in the morning, I woke up alone in the last bed I will share with my now ex-boyfriend. I was awakened by a trio of dogs at my friend Chelenge’s home in Kenya. The dogs had smelled a lion, apparently lions smell very bad. I left the cottage and walked up to where they were standing at attention, barking with their fur also standing straight up. After a couple of minutes, nothing was seen, so I returned to the cottage which slopes down near a small river. Then, in the corner of my right eye about 30 feet from me, I saw what looked like a tree stump I hadn’t noticed before. I even said out loud, “Was that tree there?”
RELATIONSHIPS
nhpbs.org

Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Samantha visits historic churches of Houston to learn about Jack Yates and how Juneteenth led to Freedmen’s Town. Samantha stops by a traditional Hindu temple for a discussion on Hinduism and the history of Mandir. Samantha finds live music at the White Rhino and visits Blood Bros. BBQ where Texas Meets China Meets Vietnam. Finally a visit to Space Center Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore makes emotional health confession as fans send love

Drew Barrymore opened up to her fans with a heartfelt and candid message about her health on Tuesday. The TV host revealed she's in desperate need of a 'reboot' and feels utterly exhausted in a revealing Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
santansun.com

Book recounts a love story amid disability

William “Bill” Reed lives by that advice, which he imparts in his first book, “Lessons from a Disabled Caregiver: Thriving Together and Maintaining Independence with Physical Disability and Dementia.”. Immobilized for nearly a decade by progressive and untreatable nerve and muscle diseases, Reed writes of how he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Gossip

See Ya, Dad! Garrison Brown Buys Home Amid Rift with Sister Wives Star

In perhaps the most stunning scene in Sister Wives history, Janelle Brown told her self-centered husband to EFF OFF on a recent episode of this TLC reality series. One of Janelle's sons has gone ahead and backed up his mother's words. According to real estate records, Garrison Brown recently purchased...
TV SERIES
Oxygen

'People Will Feel A Range Of Emotions': Faith Jenkins Discusses Her New Series About Killer Relationships

Some love stories are beautiful and inspiring. But some relationships end in horror and tragedy. In fact, "On average, one in five murder victims are killed by an intimate partner in the United States," Oxygen digital correspondent Stephanie Gomulka says in the video, above. These stories are explored in Oxygen's new series "Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins," premiering Sunday, January 17 at 7/6c on Oxygen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unconditional Love#Msnbc
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin's New Tattoos Pay Tribute to 'Family, Purpose, & Unconditional Love'

Getting a tattoo is always a big deal, but in Bindi Irwin’s case, the decision to get inked was inspired by some of the most important people in her life. The mom-of-one shared the sweetest photo of her brand-new designs on Instagram, revealing the poignant meaning behind both in a heartfelt caption. Sharing two photos of her gorgeous baby girl, Grace Warrior admiring mom’s new ink, Bindi unveiled a forearm tattoo that reads “graceful warrior” next to an outline of an alligator, written in her late father Steve Irwin’s handwriting, as well as a wedding ring tattoo on her left finger....
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is This the End of Kate and Toby's Love Story on 'This Is Us'?

After several years on air, the sixth and final season of This Is Us premiered on Jan. 4 and I’m not crying, you are. Jack and Rebecca Pearson’s decades-long love story has been an emotional roller coaster, to say the least, with more than a few twists and turns. But we were glad to be along for the ride.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

a beautiful story of love and friendship

Among the countless number of heated discussions that can be had on topics related to the seventh art, perhaps one of the most imperishable is the one that tries to find out which one is. the main function of a feature film facing the respectable. As far as I’m concerned, this question has a clear, concise, no-label answer: the great objective of cinema is none other than to excite.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Collider

'Rose: A Love Story': Vampirism Pushes a Marriage To Its Limit in Bloody Trailer

Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, and The Yellow Affair have released a new trailer for Rose: A Love Story, a disturbing horror film about a couple trying to deal with a vampiric disease that, as per usual, causes an unquenchable thirst for blood. Rose: A Love Story had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2020, gathering mostly positive reviews from critics, and is set for digital release next month.
MOVIES
studybreaks.com

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Is a Story About Love, Family and Dedication

Directed by Denzel Washington, the heartwarming and relatable true film is likely to move you to tears. For the families of military personnel, it is always a daunting task to live a normal life knowing that their loved ones willingly put their lives on the line during deployments — never knowing if their loved ones will return home alive. Director Denzel Washington follows this pain in his recently released film “A Journal for Jordan,” which details the beautiful love story of a journalist and a deployed soldier who writes a journal and book for their then-infant son to better understand who his parents were when they met and who they evolved into.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hudsonvalley360.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ a funny, intelligent L.A. love story

Gary Valentine, a round, cherub-faced teenager, plies his trade in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley in 1973. He’s a popular child actor standing at a crossroads. He’s getting too old for kiddie parts, as seen when he does a promotional scene from a musical. His girth and height make him look twice as big as his young co-stars. Still, he soldiers on, confident that whatever he does will be soaked in his passion and personality.
MOVIES
yourpickenscounty.com

A love story for America

On Jan. 6, 1759, George Washington married a widow named Martha Dandridge Custis. She would become the first first lady. Martha was in her late teens when she caught the eye of Daniel Parke Custis, one of the most eligible, and wealthy, bachelors in Virginia. He was also 20 years older than she was. Daniel’s father was initially opposed to the marriage because the prospective bride’s family was not as wealthy as he would have liked. However, Martha had been schooled in useful skills, like music, religion, reading and dancing, most beneficial for the wife of a wealthy plantation owner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

700K+
Followers
136K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy