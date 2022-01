“It’s not the Great Resignation; it’s the Great Awakening.”. That’s the characterization of the current workplace exodus from Mita Mallick, head of inclusion, equity, and impact for financial-tech startup Carta. A lot of norms around quitting US workplaces—from two weeks’ notice to exit interviews—have stayed intact in the pandemic. One big backdrop, though, cannot be ignored: More people are leaving without another job lined up, which makes transitions, and the conversation between employee and employer and everyone else, a little different, even awkward.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO