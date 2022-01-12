ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

KHL to suspend season for a week because of virus cases

By The Associated Press
Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, a key source of players for Olympic teams, decided Wednesday to suspend its season for a week because of coronavirus outbreaks at many clubs. The...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
The Grand Rapids Press

Two Michigan hockey players named to USA Olympic roster

Two Michigan hockey players will compete for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers were named to the U.S. roster on Thursday in an announcement on ESPN2. With the NHL opting out of participating in next month’s Olympics, countries have had to...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khl#Olympics#Kontinental Hockey League#Ap
wtvbam.com

Ice hockey-KHL to suspend play for one week due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(Reuters) – The Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which is expected to contribute a large number players competing at next month’s Beijing Olympics, said on Wednesday it is suspending play for a week due to COVID-19 outbreaks at many clubs. The KHL said it knew of 124 positive...
HOCKEY
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
NHL
Ledger-Enquirer

US Olympic men’s hockey roster includes 15 college players

Matty Beniers called his parents to ask them to answer a group FaceTime request so he could deliver some big news. Of course that's how the 19-year-old would tell loved ones he's going to the Olympics. Beniers was one of 15 college players named Thursday to the U.S. Olympic men's...
HOCKEY
Ledger-Enquirer

Kraken fall to Blues, get swept on three-game road trip

ST. LOUIS — For the Kraken this season, it feels like if it’s not one thing it’s another. They got strong goaltending and penalty killing against a prolific Blues power play but only generated a single goal in a 2-1 loss. They finished their three-game road trip 0-3-0, and have lost their last eight contests, and 10 of their last 11.
NHL
Ledger-Enquirer

Connor Hellebuyck stops 33 shots, Jets beat Red Wings 3-0

Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp scored twice in the Winnipeg Jets' 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal in Winnipeg's first game since a 7-1 loss in Colorado a week ago...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Free Agents That Won’t Be Back with the Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23

To the credit of this Detroit Red Wings team, they are much improved in 2021-22 after a number of down seasons. Through 37 games, they have a 16-16-5 record, which has them fifth in the Atlantic Division. Though they sit just four points shy of a wild card position, the team they are chasing in the Boston Bruins has four games in hand on them, making a playoff berth seem like a long shot at this point.
NHL
Ledger-Enquirer

Aaron Long works to rejoin US lineup after torn Achilles

Aaron Long thought back to the aftermath of May 15, when he landed awkwardly during an aerial challenge in the New York Red Bulls’ game at Philadelphia. Two days later, he had surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon and started a rehabilitation odyssey that would see him take two trips to Europe.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ledger-Enquirer

Grab BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET For Huge $1000 Risk-Free Bet

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Are you new to sports betting, and you’re looking for a way to ease into that very first wager? BetMGM has an offer with you in mind: a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000.
GAMBLING

