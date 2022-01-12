ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla rivals face dilemma: Even as they grew EVs sales faster last year, the gap to Elon Musk only widened

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Try as they might, some of Tesla’s closest rivals are falling further and further behind Elon Musk’s pace car even as they double sales of their electric-vehicle range.

An analysis of the full-year global sales figures for Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, and Audi published this week reveals the underlying problem: Fast growth doesn’t help when you are starting from a small base.

The quartet of German car brands are at the highest risk of seeing customers trade in their Bimmer or Benz for a Tesla. Until Elon Musk came around, they set the benchmark in automotive innovation for the well-heeled car buyer. Now all they can do is play catch-up.

Take semi-premium carmaker VW, for example. It grew electric-vehicle sales faster than Tesla, expanding EV volumes by 96% last year versus 87% for its U.S. rival, yet it delivered only 263,000 cars to customers last year. By comparison, Musk sold 936,000 EVs in 2021—the bulk of which came from just the Model 3 sedan and virtually identical sibling, the Model Y crossover.

That annual gap between Tesla and VW widened as a result to a yawning 673,000 vehicles over the nearly 366,000 from 2020. Tesla still outsells VW at a rate of more than 3.5 cars for each EV that Volkswagen ships.

“It's puzzling why VW is making such a big deal about their figures, because they’re not great once you compare them to Tesla,” said Matthias Schmidt, a Berlin-based analyst and publisher of a monthly report on Europe’s EV market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12REsK_0djaCh4E00
Courtesy of Volkswagen Group

A lack of microchips has certainly proved to be a major constraint to the brand, prompting a near-rebellion among the German workforce. Yet a bigger hint of where the problems lie is in China. Musk’s Shanghai factory has been on a tear, ramping up production at a blistering pace over the course of the year.

As a result, Tesla sold more than 70,000 vehicles in China alone in the month of December, roughly what Volkswagen brand’s vaunted ID family of purpose-built EVs managed for the entire year.

“Bit of a joke”

The story isn’t much better for the two largest German premium brands. Sales of fully electric vehicles sporting the Mercedes and BMW logos on the hood both soared by over 150%, yet they failed to impress.

The dedicated EV brand Mercedes-EQ saw global volumes hit only roughly 49,000 cars for the full year. That's barely any better than Porsche's 41,000 from its sole EV model, the Taycan. BMW meanwhile achieved some 69,000 vehicles, by comparison.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment came from Audi. Even though it sold more EVs than either of its two domestic rivals with nearly 82,000 vehicles delivered, it failed to keep pace with Tesla since volumes rose only 58%.

Schmidt said the four German carmakers would be better served not trumpeting their growth rates lest they draw too much attention to the figures.

“It’s nothing they should be shouting about really because their gains are coming from low levels, so you would expect to see a huge rise,” Schmidt said. “It’s a bit of a joke to me, really.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KB5d2_0djaCh4E00
Courtesy of Matthias Schmidt

BMW has high hopes for this year with EV sales predicted to more than double as it rolls out the electric iX SUV and i4 sedan models, which launched at the end of last year, to global markets. Later in 2022 it aims to launch the electric version of the 7 Series flagship and popular X1 crossover.

Meanwhile Mercedes is coming with its EQE sedan in the middle of this year in addition to the recently launched EQS, for which it collected over 16,000 orders to date. These are upper-end models, however, priced out of the reach of most people and are best tracked against demand for the Tesla Model S.

Help from Tennessee

Elon Musk isn't standing still, either. With the number of Tesla assembly plants set to double to four this year, it’s very possible the charismatic CEO may soon sell more cars than Audi does across all its model lines and powertrains, and as many as Mercedes or BMW.

“By the second half of this year it will be a race to see who builds more cars in a quarter: Tesla or the German premium brands,” Schmidt said.

One of those new Tesla factories will be right next door to the erstwhile automotive heavyweights just outside of Berlin.

Volkswagen can at least can hope to significantly expand volumes with 95,000 EV orders on hand in Europe, fresh production capacity coming on stream in its U.S. plant in Tennessee, and a new ID Buzz halo model on its way.

"What really gives me confidence for the coming years is how strong our position is in the U.S. market," wrote VW Group finance chief Arno Antlitz on LinkedIn on Wednesday. "We are No. 2 with a market share of over 7% in all-electric vehicles, and in 2022 the all-electric ID4 will also start rolling out locally in Chattanooga."

Now Volkswagen just needs to get its hands on more semiconductor chips.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CleanTechnica

Tesla & Elon Musk Take A Stand For California Homeowners Who Want Solar

It seems that the California Public Utilities Commission wants to tax homeowners for making use of the sun’s existence. I wrote about this last month, noting that the state’s $8 per kilowatt solar tax would punish homeowners for using clean energy, but I’m just a girl living far away in Louisiana whose voice probably doesn’t matter to the State of California. However, Tesla and Elon Musk both have a much more powerful voice and both are using it to support California homeowners who use solar power.
CALIFORNIA STATE
motor1.com

Elon Musk to deliver Tesla product roadmap update on January 26

Tesla announced that it would release the Q4 and full year 2021 earnings report after market close on January 26, 2022. In a short statement, the company said that Tesla management would hold a live online Q&A session at 5:30 pm Eastern Time that day. “Tesla will post its financial...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Seekingalpha.com

Dogecoin climbs as Elon Musk says it can be used to buy Tesla merch

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) tokens briefly climb past $0.20 per coin after Elon Musk said the meme coin can be used to buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) merchandise. "Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin," according to Musk's Twitter post. Dogecoin (DOGE-USD +11.9%) jumps to the 11th largest crypto by market cap on Friday, standing at...
STOCKS
AFP

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the United States is seeing an unprecedented phenomenon: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them. The strange twist comes as a global shortage of computer chips amid the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled auto manufacturing, fueling a price increase for used vehicles, which in turn helped drive record US inflation last year. It "100 percent is a new trend," which is unlikely to end soon, said Aurelien Guillaud, owner of Arlington Auto Group (AAG), a car dealership based in Arlington, Virginia, just outside the nation's capital. Due to the shortage of new vehicles, there has been an influx of demand for used cars, he said.
ECONOMY
AFP

California warns of possible oversight of Tesla tests

California has informed Tesla it is considering stricter regulation of the electric carmaker's driving assistance tools currently being tested on public roads, following videos posted online of disturbing episodes. Tesla would, for example, have to report any problems it encounters to the agency and would have to identify all drivers testing its new tools. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Linkedin#Evs#German#Bimmer#Vw
The Independent

Tesla starts selling things for Dogecoin

Tesla is now selling merchandise in exchange for dogecoin.Chief executive Elon Musk announced that the company would start taking the cryptocurrency – which began as a joke, but has since received public support from a number of advocates – in exchange for a variety of items.“Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” Mr Musk tweeted.That includes a belt buckle themed around its Texas plant, and a whistle. In the UK, customers can buy a mug that reads “S3XY”, a reference to the four single-letter names of each of its vehicles.The excitement around the announcement meant that the value of dogecoin shot up 16 per...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Elon Musk addresses Tesla launch in India, facing obstacles from govt

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla said on Thursday that the electric vehicle maker is encountering a lot of hurdles in India, but that the business is working with the government to overcome them. “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk. Musk was responding...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Robb Report

Lamborghini Just Had Its Best Sales Year Ever

It looks like the Raging Bull had a raging 2021. Lamborghini has just announced that last year was its best ever. The marque delivered a record 8,405 luxury cars worldwide in 2021, according to a statement released Wednesday. Sales were up by 13 percent year-on-year thanks to what Lambo describes as a “targeted and monitored growth strategy.” To no great surprise, the ever-popular Urus was by far the automaker’s best-selling ride. The six-figure Super SUV accounted for nearly 60 percent of all sales in 2021, with 5,021 models hightailing it out of the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese last year. The Huracán took...
CARS
Fortune

Fortune

76K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy