Abrams ComicsArt ($29.99) “THE BLACK PANTHER PARTY: A GRAPHIC NOVEL HISTORY”. I often tell my students to think about the intended audience for a new book and ask themselves “who is this for?” and “why was it written?” I asked those questions a lot while reading both “The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History” and “Run: Book One.” On one hand, it seems obvious they were written for me — or someone like me. I am a middle-aged black man, who teaches literature and cultural studies to college students. I have general academic interests in African American studies and civil rights, as well as in comics and graphic novels in particular. Obviously, I should enjoy these books. They were written for me. However, that seems reductive.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO