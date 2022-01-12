UFC coming to Columbus for first time in 13 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in 13 years a UFC fight will be taking place in Columbus.
UFC Fight Night is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., March 26, at Nationwide Arena and feature several fights including No. 1 ranked Jan Blachowicz versus No. 3 Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight bout.Eagles making tour stop in Columbus
A flyweight match will feature No. 2 ranked contender Askar Askarov and No. 6 Kai Kara-Franc.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- MMA’s Matt Brown (25-8, fighting out of Columbus, Ohio) will fight in front of hometown fans when he faces Bryan Barberena (16-8, fighting out of Gastonia, N.C. by way of Knoxville, Tenn.) in a welterweight bout
- No. 8 ranked women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson (18-9, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) squares off with No. 9 Amanda Ribas (11-2, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil)
- Nate Landwehr (14-5, fighting out of Clarksville, Tenn.) locks horns with unbeaten Lerone Murphy (11-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) in a featherweight bout
- No. 7 ranked women’s flyweight contender Joanne Wood (15-7, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) battles No. 11 Alexa Grasso (13-3, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico)
- Tucker Lutz (12-2, fighting out of Baltimore, Md.) takes on SeungWoo Choi (10-4, fighting out of Gangneung, South Korea) in a featherweight matchup
- No. 9 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Sara McMann (12-6, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) meets No. 13 Karol Rosa (15-3, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
- Rising bantamweight prospects collide when Montel Jackson (12-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) faces Danaa Batgerel (10-2, fighting out of Erdenetsagaan, Sukhbaatar, Mongolia)
- No. 8 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau (15-3-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on No. 10 David Dvorak (20-3, fighting out of Horice, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic)
- Dana White’s Contender Series signee Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) squares off with Abus Magomedov (24-4-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) in a clash of debuting middleweights
