Trey Songz Denies Rape Allegations: 'There Will an Abundance of Exonerating Information'

Dylan Gonzalez/ SLAM

Singer Trey Songz has responded to college basketball star Dylan Gonzalez's claims that he raped her at a Las Vegas hotel.

Speaking to TMZ, the singer's reps say, "Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

Gonzalez shared an update to her Twitter account yesterday, revealing that she would be taking legal action against the star.

"With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel," she wrote.

"I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone."

Gonzalez's attorneys have not revealed whether she will be filing criminal or civil charges against the singer.

In November, the Las Vegas Vegas Police Department confirmed they were investigating the singer after receiving a complaint about an incident involving the musician at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. At the time, LVPD spokesperson Misael Parra said he was cooperating with authorities and that no arrests had been made.

Shortly after he was accused of assaulting a woman at a Miami nightclub on New Year's Day in 2018. Jauhara Jeffries filed a civil suit in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Twitter wants to know why he has not faced criminal charges for any of the allegations.