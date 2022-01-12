ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDs, Ages Released For 17 Killed In NYC Apartment Fire

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Seventeen people were killed including nine children. Photo Credit: New York City Fire Department / Twitter

The final list of names of those who perished in a massive fire in a New York City apartment building that claimed the lives of 17 people, has been released.

The names of the last three victims were released by the NYPD Wednesday, Jan. 12. The youngest was 2 years old.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 50 years old. All died from accidental smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner's office.

The fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, and smoke quickly spread throughout the building, according to the New York City Fire Department.

According to the FDNY, a malfunctioning space heater sparked the blaze on the third floor of the 19-story building.

Numerous others people were injured and remain in the hospital, officials said.

Many of those who died were Gambian and related, making it difficult for the medical examiner's office to identify them.

The final IDs required forensic scientists working with French language translators and with the assistance of the Gambian consulate.

Those who died included:

  • Ousmane Konteh, 2-year-old boy
  • Haouwa Mahamadou, 5-year-old girl
  • Fatoumata Dukureh, 5-year-old girl
  • Omar Jambang, 6-year-old boy
  • Mariam Dukureh, 11-year-old girl
  • Mustapha Dukureh, 12-year-old boy
  • Muhammed Drammeh, 12-year-old boy
  • Seydou Toure, 12-year-old boy
  • Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19-year-old woman
  • Fatoumata Drammeh, 21-year-old woman
  • Sera Janneh, 27-year-old woman
  • Isatou Jabbie, 31-year-old woman
  • Haja Dukureh, 37-year-old woman
  • Fatoumata Tunkara, 43-year-old woman
  • Hagi Jawara, 47-year-old man
  • Haji Dukaray, 49-year-old man
  • Fatoumata Drammeh, 50-year-old female

