BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Assault, Chillicothe Road:. A restaurant employee called police Jan. 9 when a woman hit her passenger while in the drive through line at McDonald’s. Neither woman ordered food as the assault continued in view of employees and security cameras. The driver left the line to pull into a parking space, while continuing to hit the other woman. Both got out of the vehicle and the assault continued. The driver tried to back up the car while the victim was in the process of removing her belongings from the rear seat. The driver was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Geauga County jail. No reason was given for the dispute.

BAINBRIDGE, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO