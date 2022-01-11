ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stalker 2 is reportedly being delayed to Autumn 2022

By Semir Omerovic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStalker fans have been waiting for a brand new Stalker game for many many years and the long wait should finally be over this year. GSC Game World, the development team behind the highly-anticipated title Stalker 2 revealed earlier that the game is scheduled to launch on...

twistedvoxel.com

STALKER 2 Has Been Officially Delayed To December 2022

STALKER 2 was heavily rumored to have been delayed and today GSC Game World has confirmed that the game will now launch in December. STALKER 2 is one of the most anticipated Xbox console exclusives that was supposed to come out in April 2022. It was also launching on the same date for Xbox Game Pass. In a recent update that was shared by the devs on their Twitter account, it was confirmed that the game will be delayed to December 8, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

STALKER 2 release date updated and delayed by GSC Game World team

STALKER 2 isn't as close as you might think. GSC Game World's STALKER 2 is one of those games that's always been on our radar, but it never seems like it's getting any closer to coming out. In a new announcement on social media, the GSC Game World team has seemingly confirmed this strange feeling by announcing an updated - delayed - release date for STALKER 2. Here's the latest and when we should be able to play the sequel to Call of Pripyat, Heart of Chernobyl.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Post-Apocalyptic Shooter Stalker 2 Delayed Until December

After rumors swirled that we would see Stalker 2 delayed, that's exactly what's happened. The developers have confirmed that the game's release date will be moved to December this year, as extra development time is needed to polish the game. What's the reason for this Stalker 2 delay?. Speaking via...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

GSC Game World Delays Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

GSC Game World has been working towards integrating new and unique ideas for its upcoming FPS. A true sequel in the Stalker franchise has long been awaited, and Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is shaping up to deliver. There are lots to enjoy with wide-open areas filled with mystique and intrigue in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Set in the northern Ukrainian wasteland, the game pits players in the midst of many exploring the zone. Ranging from scavengers, trespassers, looters, killers, Stalker has remained an exciting piece of PC gaming history. Now set to recreate the original feeling, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is receiving lots of attention as of late. Yet, it seems that GSC Game World is rethinking its launch plans. As explained in a Twitter post, GSC Game World has decided it is best to have a game delay for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl.
VIDEO GAMES
