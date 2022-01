The palm-size device combines an iPod, a phone and a PDA. The iPhone unveiling excites many Apple fans but critics remain skeptical. “iPhone is a revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone,” said Jobs in a press release about the new device. “We are all born with the ultimate pointing device — our fingers — and iPhone uses them to create the most revolutionary user interface since the mouse.”

