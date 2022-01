SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022-- Built In today announced that ZipRecruiter was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, ZipRecruiter earned a place on Best Places to Work, Best Paying Companies, and Best Large Companies to Work For in Los Angeles. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise space, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

