U.S. awards $105 mln to remove hazards from low-income homes

How to Address Rent Debt and Eviction Pressure to Keep Them Housed. Many New Yorkers are still facing deep housing hardships, even as parts of the economy show signs of recovery. The federal and state eviction moratoria and direct pandemic relief helped hold back a sharp increase evictions and homelessness. However, rents continued to increase for low-income New Yorkers, who bore the brunt of pandemic-related economic losses: according to our 2021 Unheard Third survey—the longest running scientific survey of low-income communities in the nation— 41 percent of low-income respondents lost employment income in their household during the pandemic, compared to 29 percent of those with moderate to higher incomes. Low-income New Yorkers also clearly expressed that higher wages and affordable housing were the two keys to their advancement toward a more secure future. In this brief, part of the series Whose Recovery? Addressing the Needs of Low-Income New Yorkers, we focus on New Yorkers who have fallen behind on rent and are at risk of eviction when the state’s moratorium expires on January 15, 2022. The brief includes new findings from our 2021 Unheard Third survey, which shows that an alarming number of tenants–many of whom are people of color–are at risk of eviction, homelessness, and broad housing and economic insecurity. It is critical that the city and state governments take bold and immediate action to secure tenants’ rights and to provide direct relief.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO