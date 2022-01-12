ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. awards $105 mln to remove hazards from low-income homes

 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $105 million in grants to nonprofit groups and state and local governments in 29 states to protect children and families from home health hazards such as lead-based paint, mold and carbon monoxide.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development said the grants would help recipients identify and address health and safety hazards in some 7,400 homes of families with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income level.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

