Premier League

5 big players who could leave Manchester United this season

By Aaryan Choksi
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have been under a lot of scrutiny recently. The Red Devils have been under constant pressure from the English media and the fans of the club after a disappointing defeat to Wolves in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently 7th in the table and are...

firstsportz.com

Related
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
The Independent

Man City’s annual revenues exceed Manchester United’s for first time

Manchester City’s revenues exceeded those of rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, newly-published figures have revealed.City have reported record revenue of £569.8million for the 2020-21 season, an increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with a profit of £2.4million.United recorded revenue of £494.1million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, although the figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of matchday income at Old Trafford particularly keenly felt.£569.8m revenue£271.7m commercial revenue£297.4m broadcast revenue£2.4m profitCity’s latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, represent a club record in terms of...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United striker confident of recovering to face Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of being fit to play against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Ronaldo missed United’s third round FA Cup tie, coincidentally also against Villa, with what manager Ralf Rangnick described as a minor muscle problem. But the 36-year-old striker hopes to back back to face Steven Gerrard’s side this weekend.“I hope so,” Ronaldo told Premier League productions. “We will try on Thursday, I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed, I’m confident.”He added: “I know my body, 100 per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the...
SPORTbible

Wayne Rooney Disagrees With Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United Claim, He Tells Him Exactly How It Is

Wayne Rooney has corrected former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming that Manchester United are a “top-one team” and not a “not top-three.”. United have endured a miserable season and failed in their bid to challenge for the Premier League title, despite heavily reinforcing last summer with the additions of Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
Yardbarker

Manchester United rival Arsenal for potential £40m transfer who could be key in top four battle

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey as an important part of their battle to finish in the top four this season. The former Chelsea youngster has been identified as a key target for Man Utd this January as they eye both a new right-sided full-back and central midfielder to help them push for Champions League qualification, according to the Daily Mail.
Yardbarker

Manchester United star set to make transfer decision that could benefit Arsenal

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly leaning towards a transfer to PSG when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer. The France international will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Man Utd, and it looks like his future may be edging closer towards being resolved.
Daily Mail

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek 'has been offered on loan to Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund' with the Dutchman 'open to leaving Old Trafford' after failing to make a Premier League start this season

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been offered out on loan to both Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund after failing to work his way into Ralf Rangnick's plans, reports claim. Van de Beek, a £40million signing from Ajax in 2019, has failed to start a single Premier League game...
The Independent

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek offered on loan to Newcastle

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United players to hold each other to account

Ralf Rangnick has encouraged Manchester United’s players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo warned their poor season will continue if their mentality does not improve.Having edged past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday, the sides will go toe-to-toe once again in the Premier League on Saturday evening.United enter the weekend seventh in the standings after things unravelled following a positive summer in which Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived.The latter this week said they need to start afresh in 2022 and warned “it will be a nightmare” if they do...
