SAYREVILLE – In a split vote, Sayreville officials have implemented a mandate requiring indoor facial masks through the month of January. On Jan. 3, the Borough Council voted 3-3 on a resolution for the mask mandate, which is intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Democratic Council President Michele Maher and Republican council members Eunice Dwumfour and Christian Onuoha voted “yes”; Democratic council members Vincent Conti and Mary Novak and Republican Councilwoman Donna Roberts voted “no”. Democratic Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, who can only vote to break ties, cast the deciding vote in favor of the mask mandate.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO