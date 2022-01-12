ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Ahdoot Wiki: Facts about Genevieve Angelson’s Boyfriend

By Caroline John
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Ahdoot is often in the spotlight for his comedy, or for his collaboration with his brother, Cobra Kai star Dan Ahdoot. But social media users are more fascinated by Dave Ahdoot’s relationship with Genevieve Angelson. Best known for her role as Sally in This Is Us, Angelson keeps fans wanting...

Tim Salcer Wiki: Facts about Meteorologist Melissa Mack’s Boyfriend

Melissa Mack announced last December she is leaving WJW Fox 8 to spend more time with her son. The meteorologist’s love life has continued to intrigue Cleveland residents who often ask about Mack’s husband. Since separating from her husband, Ryan Myers, Melissa Mack has gone public with her current relationship. Fox 8 viewers want to know who Melissa Mack’s boyfriend, Tim Salcer, is. He’s been a staple in some of the weatherwoman’s recent social media posts recently, and her followers are intrigued by his background. So we reveal all there is to know about him in this Tim Salcer wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chris Asplundh Wiki: Facts about Tracy Anderson’s Husband

Tracy Anderson announced she secretly wed her longtime beau, Chris Asplundh. The fitness entrepreneur who is behind some of the best bodies in Hollywood has taken a third shot at marriage with her new husband. They’ve kept most of their relationship on the down low, and Asplundh is a relatively private person. He however has a background that can’t go unnoticed. So we reveal all there is to know about Tracy Anderson’s husband in this Chris Asplundh wiki.
RELATIONSHIPS
Adam Nielsen Wiki: Facts about Steven LaBrie’s Fiance

Il Divo, one of Simon Cowell’s most successful groups, is going ahead with their U.S. concert tour after the passing of one of the vocalists, Carlos Marin, in December 2021. The tribute tour will feature Steven LaBrie as a guest performer substituting for Marin. LaBrie is currently a star baritone of American opera. And the opera scene is also where he found love. Il Divo fans want to know more about LaBrie’s personal life and partner. Opera enthusiasts would be familiar with Steven LaBrie’s husband-to-be, Adam Nielsen, who has often performed with his beau. His background is as impressive as his fiancé’s. And their social media followers swoon at the glimpses of their relationship they are treated to. We reveal more about Steven LaBrie’s fiancé here in Adam Nielsen’s wiki.
CELEBRITIES
Who Is Kerry Henderson? Facts about Beth Triffon’s Boyfriend

The Goldbergs added Beth Triffon as Joanne to the cast during season 8. And as season 9 is underway, while the future of Jeff Garlin’s character is uncertain, the attention is also on Triffon’s personal life. Beth Triffon’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Kerry Henderson, has been by her side for over a decade. They’ve been through the highs and lows of their respective careers together and even moved to Los Angeles to work together. Goldbergs fans want to know more about who Kerry Henderson is. So we reveal everything there is to know about Beth Triffon’s partner here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

All About Miley Cyrus's New Boyfriend Maxx Morando

It's being rumored that pop star Miley Cyrus is dating Lilly drummer Maxx Morando, after they were seen together in Miami while Cyrus was there to do her New Year's Eve special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC. The Daily Mail caught them having a moment on her balcony at her Miami hotel room. There were also glimpses of them dancing backstage are her special.
BEAUTY & FASHION
brides.com

Who Is Adele's Boyfriend? 10 Facts to Know About Rich Paul

In July 2021, Adele's romantic life once again made headlines when she was spotted sitting courtside at Game 5 of the NBA finals alongside rumored boyfriend Rich Paul. A few days later, when photos of the two at NYC-based Cipriani appeared online, it became obvious that the two were an item.
CELEBRITIES
beyondthemic.com

Actor Comedian Host Dan Ahdoot

We’re joined on the Starline by actor, comedian who has never done standup in Hawaii, pre-med student and shy foodie. You’ve seen him on Cobra Kai and Kickin’ It. His latest project deals with if the front of your fridge tells who you are in “Raid the Fridge”. We welcome Dan Ahdoot.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

