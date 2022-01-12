Dave Ahdoot Wiki: Facts about Genevieve Angelson’s Boyfriend

Il Divo, one of Simon Cowell’s most successful groups, is going ahead with their U.S. concert tour after the passing of one of the vocalists, Carlos Marin, in December 2021. The tribute tour will feature Steven LaBrie as a guest performer substituting for Marin. LaBrie is currently a star baritone of American opera. And the opera scene is also where he found love. Il Divo fans want to know more about LaBrie’s personal life and partner. Opera enthusiasts would be familiar with Steven LaBrie’s husband-to-be, Adam Nielsen, who has often performed with his beau. His background is as impressive as his fiancé’s. And their social media followers swoon at the glimpses of their relationship they are treated to. We reveal more about Steven LaBrie’s fiancé here in Adam Nielsen’s wiki.

