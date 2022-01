INDIANAPOLIS — Devin Booker let it rip with a smile about the global reaction to his issue with the "Raptor" mascot after his 35-point night in Friday's win over the Pacers. "It's a meme world now, you know what I'm saying," said Booker when asked if this has blown up even more than even he thought it would. "I just try to keep perspective and I'm having fun with it. We have the best record in the NBA....

NBA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO