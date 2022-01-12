ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Owner of Sweet 16th bakery in East Nashville placed on hospice

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LiSj_0djZylFd00

The Nashville community is rallying around the beloved owners of a popular neighborhood bakery in East Nashville.

Many are reaching out to support this couple, who have meant so much to so many. Dan and Ellen Einstein have run the Sweet 16th Bakery for years, and now Dan is very ill.

The beloved bakery offers wonderful baked goods from brookies to scones to danishes. But the place is not really about the food — it’s about the owners — Dan and Ellen. The Einsteins always step up to help in times of hardship like when a tornado hit the East Nashville community.

For a few years now Dan has battled serious health problems, but this week he was moved to Alive Hospice.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover expenses as Ellen spends time by Dan's side. As of Wednesday morning, an outpouring of support has resulted in more than $90,000 raised.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Baked Goods#Gofundme#The Sweet 16th Bakery#Alive Hospice
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Family encourages mental health care through sauce business

As we try to stay protected from this omicron variant, the concerns aren't only about physical health. Mental health advocates say the pandemic has triggered a spike in depression rates. A mother and son are getting people to talk about mental health in a unique way in yet another uncertain time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy