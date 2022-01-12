Owner of Sweet 16th bakery in East Nashville placed on hospice

The Nashville community is rallying around the beloved owners of a popular neighborhood bakery in East Nashville.

Many are reaching out to support this couple, who have meant so much to so many. Dan and Ellen Einstein have run the Sweet 16th Bakery for years, and now Dan is very ill.

The beloved bakery offers wonderful baked goods from brookies to scones to danishes. But the place is not really about the food — it’s about the owners — Dan and Ellen. The Einsteins always step up to help in times of hardship like when a tornado hit the East Nashville community.

For a few years now Dan has battled serious health problems, but this week he was moved to Alive Hospice.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover expenses as Ellen spends time by Dan's side. As of Wednesday morning, an outpouring of support has resulted in more than $90,000 raised.