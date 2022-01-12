New Atlanta Motor Speedway pavement could shorten rain delays, improve racing

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Next month NASCAR kicks off the 2022 season with the 64th running of the Daytona 500. “The Great American Race” is the start of a grueling 36-race season for the NASCAR Cup Series.



This season the series will continue to visit staples on the schedule, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, which has been a part of NASCAR racing for decades. For the first time since 1997, the track has been repaved and configured in hopes of producing better racing.



The work to repave Atlanta Motor Speedway started immediately after the checkered flag of the NASCAR Cup Series race last July. You would think paving a racetrack is like resurfacing a road, but a racetrack has much more elevation.

Precautions were put in place because of the banked turns at Atlanta. The paving equipment literally had to be strapped down to prevent it from sliding down and falling off the track.



Atlanta even went higher because of the configuration, raising the banking from 24 to 28 degrees.

“Four degrees while it doesn’t sound like a big difference, it’s a massive difference,” said General Manager and Executive Vice President of Atlanta Motor Speedway, Brandon Hutchinson.

Speeds could break track records, so the asphalt that makes up the track surface is different than what you would find on an interstate. The asphalt is stiffer, due to wear and tear from race cars.

The speedway also installed a porous layer of asphalt, which will help if there is rain on race day. Rainwater will now seep down into a drainage system under the track.

“You will still have to take measures to help it dry quicker, but this will certainly speed up that process,” said Hutchinson.

Some drivers have their first laps on the new speedway surface last week as part of a Goodyear tire test, but virtual cars, through the iRacing service, helped plan the layout before the first layer of old asphalt was ripped out.

“Technology now gives you the ability to see in real-time how the cars might perform with different designs,” said Hutchinson.



The repave took 17,000 tons of material and work happened around the clock, day and night. The first NASCAR Cup Series race on the new pavement is March 20.

