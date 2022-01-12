Wiley Post Elementary moves to distance learning due to staffing shortages

A correction by the district was made on Wednesday morning to say that instead of closing, the school would move to distance learning.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oklahoma, another local school has moved to distance learning on Wednesday due to staffing shortages.

Officials with the Putnam City Public School District announced that Wiley Post Elementary School would be in distance learning on Wednesday, Jan. 12 due to staffing shortages.

Grab and go meals will be available at Wiley Post from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, the district announced that all Putnam City high schools and middle schools had been moved to distance learning for the rest of the week.

