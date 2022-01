Advice from U.S. authorities on the need for face masks has flipped back and forth since Covid-19 took hold in 2020. In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said immunized Americans could ditch their masks in most settings. It reversed course in July amid a rise in cases caused by the more transmissible delta variant. Now, with the quickly spreading omicron variant causing a surge in infections, the agency is preparing to update the guidance again as many medical professionals urge people to upgrade their masks to the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks preferred by health care workers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO