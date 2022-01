Market sentiment is mixed following the unnerving jobs data revealed in the US last Friday. Much lower-than-expected NFP print, and higher wages has been an explosive cocktail for the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as not only the soft NFP data couldn’t get the Fed doves moving, but the improved unemployment rate and the rising wages boosted the Fed hawks. There is now a stronger case for the first rate hike to happen as early as in March in the US.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO