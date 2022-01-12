ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William returns to work after celebrating Kate Middleton's 40th birthday

By Danielle Stacey
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Cambridge has returned to royal duties after celebrating his wife Kate's 40th birthday at the weekend. Prince William hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, handing out honours to fashion designer Sir Paul Smith, Sir Clive Lloyd and Derrick Evans, better known as Mr...

