CDC: 60% of KN95 masks sold in the US are fake. Here’s how they say to avoid them
The CDC says 60% of the KN95 masks are fake, but they suggest using a KN95 or N95 mask because they provide better filtration.
The CDC is looking into whether cloth masks are effective against Omicron.
MORE: Search for a Cure
COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data
SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources
MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?
Make sure to be careful about what mask you buy.
Here are the signs that a respirator may be counterfeit according to the CDC:
- No markings at all on the filtering facepiece respirator
- No approval (TC) number on filtering facepiece respirator or headband
- No NIOSH markings
- NIOSH spelled incorrectly
- Presence of decorative fabric or other decorative add-ons (e.g., sequins)
- Claims for the of approval for children (NIOSH does not approve any type of respiratory protection for children)
- Filtering facepiece respirator has ear loops instead of headbands
Comments / 0