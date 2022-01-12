ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: 60% of KN95 masks sold in the US are fake. Here’s how they say to avoid them

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The CDC says 60% of the KN95 masks are fake, but they suggest using a KN95 or N95 mask because they provide better filtration.

The CDC is looking into whether cloth masks are effective against Omicron.

Make sure to be careful about what mask you buy.

Here are the signs that a respirator may be counterfeit according to the CDC:

  • No markings at all on the filtering facepiece respirator
  • No approval (TC) number on filtering facepiece respirator or headband
  • No NIOSH markings
  • NIOSH spelled incorrectly
  • Presence of decorative fabric or other decorative add-ons (e.g., sequins)
  • Claims for the of approval for children (NIOSH does not approve any type of respiratory protection for children)
  • Filtering facepiece respirator has ear loops instead of headbands

