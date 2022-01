The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies doing right for their stakeholders on issues that matter most to the American public. The Hershey Company announced the company has been named as one of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and media partner CNBC for the third consecutive year. The Hershey Company is fifth in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry and 84 overall of the 100 companies leading the way in investing in communities and employee well-being, reducing their impact on the environment and creating a more sustainable future.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO