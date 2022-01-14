Watch our Audacy Live performance with BTS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Marni Zipper
 6 days ago

As 2021 came to a close and we reflected back on all the amazing music that debuted in 2021, you voted and let us know which artist deserved to win Bop of the Year !

Check out all the contenders for Bop of the Year on Audacy's official Bop of the Year station!

Congratulations to our favorite supergroup, BTS , for snagging the Audacy 2021 Bop of the Year title for their beloved track, “Butter!” And thank you to BTS ARMY for making 2021 an incredible year for BTS!

To properly celebrate their win, the group has offered up a special Audacy Live performance featuring highlights from their recent show in Los Angeles. You don’t want to miss the premiere of BTS’ Audacy Live now playing on Twitter with Audacy!

For more BTS music and tracks inspired by the supergroup, check out BTS Radio , now streaming on Audacy

