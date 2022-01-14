Watch our Audacy Live performance with BTS
As 2021 came to a close and we reflected back on all the amazing music that debuted in 2021, you voted and let us know which artist deserved to win Bop of the Year !
Congratulations to our favorite supergroup, BTS , for snagging the Audacy 2021 Bop of the Year title for their beloved track, “Butter!” And thank you to BTS ARMY for making 2021 an incredible year for BTS!
To properly celebrate their win, the group has offered up a special Audacy Live performance featuring highlights from their recent show in Los Angeles. You don’t want to miss the premiere of BTS’ Audacy Live now playing on Twitter with Audacy!
