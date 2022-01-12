ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Wednesday, January 12th

By Ryan Kelly
froggyweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities believe Bob Saget died of either a heart attack...

froggyweb.com

wonderwall.com

Simon Cowell secretly engaged to longtime partner: Report

Simon Cowell secretly popped the question last month to his longtime partner, Lauren Silverman, while vacationing in Barbados, a new report claims. The "X Factor" judge reportedly proposed on Christmas Eve in front of the son he shares with Lauren, 7-year-old Eric. Lauren's son from a previous marriage, Adam, was also on hand for the special moment.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
Distractify

Steve Harvey's Current Marriage Is His Longest Yet

From humble beginnings as the son of a coal miner, Steve Harvey has worked hard to get to where he is today. The six-time Emmy Award winner is one of the most well-known comedians, and has enjoyed a career that has spanned two decades. Article continues below advertisement. While Steve...
ABC News

Ricki Lake shares photos of her seaside wedding

Talk show host Ricki Lake just got married. Lake tied the knot with Ross Burningham on Jan. 2, she shared in an Instagram post. The couple announced their engagement last May. "The happiest of days! 1/2/22" she captioned a handful of images. "#gratitude #love #abundance #family" Lake, 53, told "Good...
E! News

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tayshia Adams Was "Really Struggling" After Zac Clark Breakup Went Public

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Breakups aren't easy, and imagine having to announce your split to the world. During a recent episode of Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what it was like for Tayshia Adams to publicly discuss her ended engagement to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All.
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Can’t Stop Commenting on Kelly Ripa’s New Family Holiday Card on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and her family are wishing everyone a happy holiday season. On December 3, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost shared her family's annual holiday card — and let’s just say, it doesn’t take much for them to look amazing. Unlike last year’s greeting, which featured photos specifically taken for the special occasion, this one showcased a heartwarming family moment that happened not too long ago. This past summer, Kelly and her family, both immediate and extended, took a two-week vacation to Italy. Throughout their July trip, the TV personality shared a dozen photos of everyone together. Turns out, she picked the one below for their 2021 family holiday card.
