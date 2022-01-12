Euro area Industrial Production expands by 2.3% in November vs. 0.5% expected

December brought a noticeable weakening in the macro momentum, as the euro area economy is battling with the triple headwinds of new COVID-19 restrictions, ongoing supply bottlenecks and real household income erosion. With Omicron becoming the dominant variant, many European countries have introduced new restrictions, especially on non-vaccinated citizens, but have so far largely refrained from strict measures such as full-scale lockdowns. While new hospital admissions are increasing again, they remain below levels seen in previous waves. Still, services activity took a noticeable hit from the tighter Omicron containment measures hitting tourism and recreation. Consumer confidence also cooled and fell back below pre-pandemic levels. Rays of light still come from the manufacturing side with tentative signs of easing bottlenecks and shortening delivery times. But overall business surveys suggest economic activity broadly stagnated at the end of Q4 and uncertainty remains high in light of Omicron risks and its impact on supply chains and consumer spending.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO