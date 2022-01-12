ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Euro area Industrial Production expands by 2.3% in November vs. 0.5% expected

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial Production in the euro area expanded at a stronger pace than expected in November. EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1350. Industrial Production in the euro area and the EU expanded by 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively, on a monthly basis in November, the data published by Eurostat...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

UK Manufacturing Production rises by 1.1% MoM in November, a big beat

Britain’s industrial sector witnessed a solid recovery in November, the latest UK industrial and manufacturing production data published by Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Friday. Manufacturing output arrived at 1.1% MoM in November versus 0.2% expectations and 0.1% booked in October while total industrial output came in...
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

UK November monthly GDP +0.9% vs +0.4% m/m expected

That's a solid beat but all this before the resurgence in COVID-19 cases amid the omicron spread. In any case, the improvement sees UK GDP now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic level i.e. February 2020. Looking at the details for November, services output was the main driver, contributing 0.54%. Meanwhile, production activity rose by 0.13% and construction by 0.21% on the month.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fired up by the Fed, focus now shifts to top-tier UK data

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound approaches key resistance amid persistent dollar weakness. GBP/USD has reached its highest level since late October at 1.3750 on Thursday but erased a large portion of its daily gains before closing flat near 1.3700. The pair is edging closer to 1.3750 early Friday and additional gains could be witnessed if this level turns into support. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that the economic activity in November expanded by 0.9%, compared to the market expectation of 0.2%. On a negative note, Industrial Production increased by only 0.1% on a yearly basis, falling short of analysts' estimate of 0.5%. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Euro area macro monitor: Triple headwinds

December brought a noticeable weakening in the macro momentum, as the euro area economy is battling with the triple headwinds of new COVID-19 restrictions, ongoing supply bottlenecks and real household income erosion. With Omicron becoming the dominant variant, many European countries have introduced new restrictions, especially on non-vaccinated citizens, but have so far largely refrained from strict measures such as full-scale lockdowns. While new hospital admissions are increasing again, they remain below levels seen in previous waves. Still, services activity took a noticeable hit from the tighter Omicron containment measures hitting tourism and recreation. Consumer confidence also cooled and fell back below pre-pandemic levels. Rays of light still come from the manufacturing side with tentative signs of easing bottlenecks and shortening delivery times. But overall business surveys suggest economic activity broadly stagnated at the end of Q4 and uncertainty remains high in light of Omicron risks and its impact on supply chains and consumer spending.
BUSINESS
investing.com

QNB: Risks To The Outlook For The Euro Area Economy

The Euro area economy contracted sharply in 2020 due to the outbreak of the pandemic, but has experienced a strong recovery in 2021. Average growth reached 5.5% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in the first three quarters of 2021, mainly driven by the effects of fiscal stimulus, re-opening of the economy and rollout of vaccines. While the economic outlook remains positive, risks to growth tilts to the downside in the short-to-medium term.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro zone retail sales growth surges past expectations in Nov

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales surged past all expectations in November, driven by in-store non-food purchases, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, indicating that consumer demand remained healthy even as fresh pandemic-related restrictions were implemented. Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing the...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Canada: International trade surplus expands to C$3.13 billion in November versus C$2.03 billion expected

Canada posted a bigger than expected trade surplus on Thursday. The Canadian dollar did not react to the data, with focus on Friday's jobs report. Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world widened to C$3.13 billion in November from C$2.26 billion in October (which has been revised up from C$2.09 billion), monthly data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Thursday. This reading beat market expectations for a surplus of C$2.03 billion. Canadian exports in October rose to C$58.57 billion from C$56.42 billion in October (which was revised up from C$56.18 billion), whilst imports rose to C$55.44 billion from C$54.16 billion (which was revised up from C$54.09 billion).
WORLD
forexlive.com

Germany November factory orders +3.7% vs +2.1% m/m expected

That's a marked improvement after the slump in October, owing to a jump in new orders for manufacture of other transport equipment (aircraft, ships, trains etc.) (+32.0%). In the bigger picture, new orders in November were 6.6% higher than pre-pandemic levels i.e. February 2020. That said, despite a 4.1% increase in manufacturing turnover on the month, it is still 3.4% below pre-pandemic levels.
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

Germany November retail sales +0.6% vs -0.5% m/m expected

That's a positive surprise and the details also reveal that in annual terms, retail turnover for 2021 as a whole (provisional estimate) is roughly 0.9% better than in 2020 in real terms - indicating a record high. That said, some areas of shop-based retail trade such as textiles, clothing, footwear, and leather products all suffered losses in turnover for a second year running amid the pandemic.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

US: JOLTS Job Openings fall to 10.562 million in November vs. 11.075 million expected

There were 10.562M job openings in November, less than the 11.075M expected. The weaker number seemed to weigh on the dollar a tad at the time. The number of job openings on the last business day of November fell to 10.562 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This reading came in below market expectations for 11.075 million and was lower versus October's 11.091 million reading, which had been revised up from 11.033 million.
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Euro zone firms weathered COVID-19 storm better than expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone companies survived the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic better than expected with fewer insolvencies than feared, euro zone finance ministers are likely to conclude on Monday according to a senior euro zone official. The official, who asked not to be named, said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1458. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1507; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 1.1385 and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bank of Korea hikes again, leaves options open – ING

Research analysts at ING bank offer their afterthoughts on the Bank of Korea’s (BOK) second consecutive rate hike at its monetary policy meeting on Friday. “If the January rate hike by the Bank of Korea (BoK) from 1.0% to 1.25% was consensus, the subsequent press briefing was anything but.”
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US Industrial Production: Still a supply problem – Wells Fargo

Industrial Production in the US dropped unexpectedly 0.1% in December. Analysts at Wells Fargo explain the decline took place despite indications that wait times are shortening and other signs of initial improvement with the supply chain problem. Key Quotes:. “Total industrial production edged slightly lower in December with a 0.1%...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Euro area's inflation hits highest level in 25 years: statistics

BRUSSELS, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Inflation in the eurozone hit a new record of 5 percent in December, the European Union's statistical arm Eurostat said on Friday. Preliminary data from Eurostat shows that this was the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997. It breaks the record of 4.9 percent set in November.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 – Destatis

Germany's Federal Statistics Office, Destatis, in its latest report, showed that the economy expanded by 2.7% YoY in 2021. German economy recovering despite continuing pandemic and delivery bottlenecks. Measured as a percentage of nominal GDP, there was a 4.3% deficit ratio of general government for 2021. Q4 GDP likely shrank...
ECONOMY

