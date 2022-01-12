ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

By Haresh Menghani
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for December, scheduled later during the early North American session at 13:30 GMT. The headline CPI is anticipated to come in at 0.4% during the reported month, down from the 0.8% reported in November. Conversely, the yearly...

EUR/USD turns negative and returns to 1.1440, focus on US data

EUR/USD fades the initial spike to fresh highs near 1.1480. Chairwoman Lagarde suggested inflation pressures should ease in 2022. US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December. After climbing as high as the 1.1480 region, and new two-month highs, EUR/USD deflated and returned to the mid-1.1400s, where it is...
EUR/USD pushes higher and targets 1.1500 ahead of ECB, key data

EUR/USD moves to fresh 2-month highs around 1.1480. The dollar remains under heavy pressure drops to multi-week lows. Germany GDP ECB’s Lagarde next of note in the docket. The upbeat note around the single currency remains well and sound on Friday and lifts EUR/USD to new 2-month peaks in the 1.1480 region.
US CPI: Lucky 7?

The US CPI for December was in-line with expectations of 7% YoY vs November’s print of 6.8% YoY. This is the highest reading since June 1982! The Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components of the data, was 5.5% YoY vs 5.4%YoY expected. November’s print was 4.9% YoY! This is the highest reading for the core print since February 1991!
Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

“Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.”. US markets still lagging Europe over recent sessions. FTSE rise dominated by miners and oil names. “It is good to be a bit...
Fed's Daly: Sees rate increases as early as March

The President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary Daly has stated that the Fed does not want to get too far ahead on calling a number of rate increases. She explained that they definitely see rate increases as early as March because inflation is uncomfortably high.
GBP/USD spikes to 1.3680-85 area, highest since early November post-US CPI

GBP/USD shot to over a two-month high during the early North American session. The latest US inflation figures did little to revive the USD demand or stall the move. Sustained strength beyond a descending trend-line will set the stage for further gains. The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids during the...
How the market responds to US CPI may set the near-term course

Overview: US stocks built on the recovery started on Monday and Powell's suggestion of letting the balance sheet shrink later this year eased some speculation of a fourth hike this year, which seemed to allow the Treasury market to stabilize. What amounts to a greater appetite for risk is carrying over into Asia Pacific activity today. Many of the large bourses advanced more than 1%, with the Hang Seng up almost 2.8% and the Nikkei up nearly as much. Bond yields pulled back mostly 2-4 bp in the region, but higher unemployment (3.8% vs. 3.1%) saw the 10-year South Korean yield fall by six basis points. Europe's Stoxx 600 opened higher but has stalled, while US futures recover from initial weakness to move higher. European yields are around 2-2.5 bp lower, Portugal is under-performing as new supply seems to be weighing on prices. The US 10-year Treasury is hovering near 1.74%. The dollar is little changed against most of the major currencies. Norway reported stronger mainland GDP (Nov +0.7% after flat in October) underscoring the likelihood that the Norges Bank raises rates at next week's meeting, and the krone is up nearly 0.6%. The Canadian dollar, which appeared to break higher yesterday, is extending the gains today. Similarly, most emerging market currencies are +/- 0.15%, but the South Korean won (~+0.35%) and the South African rand (~+0.3%) are the main exceptions. Turning to commodities, gold is paring yesterday's 1.1% advance, giving back nearly a quarter. Energy prices are firm. February WTI is extending yesterday's gains. It is approaching last year's high set in late October near $82.15. Natural gas prices are higher too. US prices are up for the fourth session amid a cold snap. Today's gains bring the year-to-date gain to about 18%, while Europe's benchmark is up nearly a quarter so far this year. Floods in Brazilian iron ore mines have underpinned the industrial metal recently, which is at a new three-month high today. Copper prices are up about 1.7% for the second consecutive session. They fell by 1.2% last week.
EUR/USD Signal ahead of key US inflation data

The EUR/USD pair has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. Jerome Powell confirmed that the Fed will be more hawkish this year. We explain what to expect ahead of US inflation data. The EUR/USD pair moved sideways as investors reflected on this week’s testimony by Jerome...
NZD/USD contained below 0.6800 level as key US CPI data looms

NZD/USD is consolidating in the 0.6775 area having failed to test 0.6800 earlier as US CPI data looms. The pair has been contained within a bearish trend channel so far in 2022. Ahead of the release of this week’s most important economic data at 1330GMT, the December US Consumer Price...
US CPI Preview: How Will the US Dollar React?

Increasingly Hawkish Fed Doing Little to Support the USD. US CPI Projected to Hit 7% for the First Time Since 1982. The USD continues to struggle, failing to find its feet, despite the Fed hawks coming out in force yesterday, alongside Powell reiterating much of what we have seen priced in over the past week. Among the more notable comments had come from Bostic, who is the first Fed speaker to put a number on the size of the balance sheet runoff. The Atlanta President stated that the balance sheet should decline at least $100bln/month. To put that in context, this would be triple the size of the monthly runoff seen during the 2017-2019 quantitative tightening period.
