Health Services

WATCH NOW: Mary Washington Field Hospital

Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to overflow of emergency room patients,...

martinsvillebulletin.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Washington requires hospitals to temporarily halt nonurgent procedures

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency order Jan. 13 to temporarily restrict hospitals from performing nonurgent healthcare services, procedures and surgeries. Mr. Inslee issued the order as part of various actions to help support hospitals amid the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant. Per the order, hospitals...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Washington Pauses Non-Urgent Medical Procedures At Hospitals

Washington Governor Jay Inslee today issued an emergency order to temporarily restrict non-urgent health care services, procedures and surgeries that are performed in hospitals as part of a package of measures taken to address the current COVID-related state of crisis in hospitals. The emergency order also prohibits all hospitals from...
WASHINGTON STATE
La Crosse Tribune

Watch now: HSHS Wisconsin hospitals at 'near capacity'

HSHS reported Friday that a record 303 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across its properties in Wisconsin and Illinois, with 76% of those unvaccinated. "They're more than numbers. These are people. These are our families, our loved ones," said Ken Nelson, chief nursing executive for HSHS Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

Washington to host ‘Park-N-Party’ at FedEx Field celebrating name reveal

WFT to host FedEx Field tailgate celebrating name reveal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that it plans to host a “Park-N-Party” tailgate event outside FedEx Field on Feb. 4 in celebration of the franchise entering a new chapter, two days after the team reveals its new name and identity on the set of The TODAY Show in New York City.
NFL
virginiamercury.com

A parking garage field hospital in Fredericksburg and more Va headlines

• Virginia’s 2022 General Assembly session starts today, with newly empowered Republicans looking to change course after two years of full Democratic control.—Washington Post, Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Democrat Jackie Glass easily won Tuesday’s special election for a Norfolk House of Delegates seat.—Virginian-Pilot. • Mary Washington Hospital...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
KIMA TV

Omicron now dominant variant in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health reported that Omicron became the dominant coronavirus variant in the state as of the week of Dec. 21, 2021. The variant was first detected in Washington on Nov. 29, 2021. On the week of Dec. 12, 2021, it made...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Now Open: Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

TAMPA, Florida (Jan. 4, 2022) – HCA Florida Healthcare’s West Florida Division is announcing the opening on January 3, 2022 of the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, a first of its kind program dedicated exclusively to endocrine surgery. The facility successfully transitioned existing programs at HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Medical Center of Trinity to the single site.
TAMPA, FL
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
live5news.com

Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan. Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fox44news.com

Schools closing due to rise in COVID cases

WACO, Texas – Just when COVID cases began to decrease in schools, many districts across Central Texas are faced with the rising numbers again forcing them to shut it’s doors. School districts across Central Texas have adjusted many times due to the pandemic–now with Covid cases increasing again,...
WACO, TX
The Independent

Retired Iowa school superintendent with sepsis dies after waiting 15 days for hospital bed due to Covid surge

A retired Iowa school superintendent died from sepsis after he was unable to find a bed in a larger hospital facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dale Weeks, 78, was diagnosed with sepsis, which is a dangerous blood-borne infection, in late November. According to the Des Moines Register, Mr Weeks could not find a hospital bed in a larger hospital facility, so he was admitted at a smaller hospital. He first began feeling ill near the beginning of November, but thought he was just experiencing the side effects of a coronavirus booster shot or the flu. However, upon seeking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wdrb.com

Local doctor seeing different symptoms with omicron variant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials have noticed some different symptoms as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel is seeing different patterns with the latest variant. "It's been a busy time. I think everybody knows that the cases have been rising and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

