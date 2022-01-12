ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lion Links: 1/12/22

By JT Taylor
The Mane Land
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, Mane Landers. I hope you’re doing well down in Florida. I’ve been busy applying for jobs in the Chicagoland area and I’m looking forward to my next challenge. Before we dive into today’s links, let’s all wish a happy birthday to Orlando City left back Joao Moutinho as he turns...

The Mane Land

PawedCast Episode 277: Orlando City Transfer News & Rumors, Pride Add a Forward, MLS Draft, and More

RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Orlando City is in the midst of its off-season roster makeover that feels more like a rebuild after losing so much offense in the forms of Daryl Dike, Nani, and Chris Mueller. There haven’t been any additions to the attack as far as transfers, but the Lions did add a couple of attacking players via Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft. We’ll tell you what little we know about Orlando’s three draftees.
Trinity Rodman among 7 Spirit players added to USWNT training camp roster

WASHINGTON/7NEWS — U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski has called up seven Washington Spirit players for January training camp in Austin, Texas. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (Bledsoe), defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan, and forwards Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman have all been added to the training camp roster.
USWNT roster for January camp: Trinity Rodman earns first callup ahead of February's SheBelieves Cup

United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his roster for the annual January training camp. The 25 players will participate in the camps, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 28. The camp will serve as the first event for the USWNT in 2022 calendar, and though there are no international friendlies scheduled for the 25 players, the camps will also serve as additional evaluation ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup tournament, which will take place Feb. 17 through 23.
Trinity Rodman called up for USWNT camp

Trinity Rodman -- the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year in 2021 -- is among the 25 players called into the first camp of the year for the U.S. women's national team, which announced its roster Wednesday. This is the first time that Rodman, 19, has accepted a...
1/11/22: WSHS vs Lakeside live stream link

The Seattle Public Schools has updated the fan policy for winter sports between now and January 22. There will be no fans allowed at any Seattle Public School Home games until January 22. So, all WSHS home games for the next two weeks will closed to all fans. Some of the private schools in the Metro League are still allowing limited numbers of fans for their home games. In order to try to allow for fans to watch and follow, we are attempting to put together a livestreaming option. So, pull out your phone or computer and log in to support our teams. We will start this tonight, 1/11/22 with our Boys Basketball JV and Varsity games. If all goes well, we will put out the links for the Wednesday(1/12/22) night Girls JV and Varsity Basketball as well as Friday night’s Girls’ and Boys’ games. We appreciate your patience as we get this set up. Here are the links for the games tonight:
2022 MLS Draft: Orlando City Selects UCF Forward Nick Taylor at No. 74

Orlando City went offensive with its final pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, taking Nick Taylor out of UCF. The forward spent time with New Mexico and SMU before moving to Orlando for his fifth year. In his sophomore year at New Mexico, Taylor started all 17 games, recording four...
Sorting Through Orlando City’s Off-Season Situation

Orlando City is only days away from the start of preseason, and there are still way too many holes in the roster for anyone to be comfortable. That doesn’t mean things aren’t happening, it just means that in typical Orlando City fashion, we’re not hearing very much. The club has a tendency to drop news of these signings at the most inconvenient times, but we’ll take what we can get when we can get it.
2022 MLS SuperDraft: Inter Miami CF Selects Defender, Forward & Pair Of Midfielders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.
Orlando City Promotes, Extends Contracts of Luiz Muzzi, Ricardo Moreira

Orlando City has a lot of rumored and reported moves coming this off-season but the Lions may have made their biggest one today, promoting and extending the contracts of Luiz Muzzi and Ricardo Moreira. Muzzi was named general manager, while Moreira will serve as Orlando City’s technical director. The club announced the promotions this morning.
Revolution Add Two Players In 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Including Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson At 24th Overall

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution drafted two players in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selecting Loyola Marymount goalkeeper Jacob Jackson with the 24th pick and UCLA defender Ben Reveno with the 52nd selection. Jackson, 21, spent three the last three seasons as a starter for Loyola Marymount, posting a 26-8-8 career record for the Lions. The Escondido, California native was named the West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and an All-WCC First Team selection in each of the last two seasons. He set a career high with 11 wins in 2021, allowing only 12 goals over 17 games while...
Scoreboard roundup — 1/12/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:. Minnesota at Edmonton (Postponed) Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
1/12/22 Sports Update

(New Orleans, LA) — Brandon Ingram hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second left in regulation to give the Pelicans a 128-125 win over the Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center. Before Ingram’s heroics, the Wolves capped an 11-point comeback in the fourth quarter when D’Angelo Russell hit a floater to tie the game with three-point-six seconds left. Anthony Edwards has 28 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 26 in a losing effort for Minnesota. The loss ends a four-game Wolves winning streak. The 20-and-21 Timberwolves are at Memphis tomorrow.
