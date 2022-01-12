Lion Links: 1/12/22

The Seattle Public Schools has updated the fan policy for winter sports between now and January 22. There will be no fans allowed at any Seattle Public School Home games until January 22. So, all WSHS home games for the next two weeks will closed to all fans. Some of the private schools in the Metro League are still allowing limited numbers of fans for their home games. In order to try to allow for fans to watch and follow, we are attempting to put together a livestreaming option. So, pull out your phone or computer and log in to support our teams. We will start this tonight, 1/11/22 with our Boys Basketball JV and Varsity games. If all goes well, we will put out the links for the Wednesday(1/12/22) night Girls JV and Varsity Basketball as well as Friday night’s Girls’ and Boys’ games. We appreciate your patience as we get this set up. Here are the links for the games tonight:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO