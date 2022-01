Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of editor Sammy Barker. Oh no, Sammy! Oh no, oh no, oh no-no-no-no! How could you possibly pick FIFA 22 as one of your five favourite Games of the Year? Look, the issues with this series are well-documented, so I’m not going to break a record and dig into them here. I think EA Sports did a good job with this year’s game, massively overhauling the ball physics and animations to make for a title that, for once, actually simulates real football. Do I like it more than Pro Evolution Soccer at its pomp? No, but eFootball happened.

