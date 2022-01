Three Rivers pulled away late for a 36-30 girls basketball road win against Allegan. “In a game filled with lots of nerves and tons of energy, it was nice to see our girls settle down and make some plays late,” said Wildcats head coach Josh Holman. “Obviously with me returning to the place where I previously coached, there will be plenty of energy and emotion. I thought the girls did a great job handling all distractions and focusing on the task at hand.”

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO