ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson apologises in House of Commons

harrowonline.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised in the House of Commons after admitting that he attended a Downing Street garden drinks party during the first lockdown. “I want to apologise,” The...

harrowonline.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘insisted’ on £1,400 taxpayer-funded lunch at private club owned by Tory donor

Liz Truss insisted on hosting a lunch at an “incredibly expensive” private club owned by a Tory donor, overruling her officials’ advice to go somewhere more suitable.Leaked correspondence has revealed the foreign secretary “refused to consider anywhere else” and requested taxpayers’ cash for a £3,000 event with Joe Biden’s trade representative.Her civil servants were so alarmed at the cost – and the venue owners’ close links to the Tories – that the proposal was referred to the top official at the Department for International Trade (DIT).But Ms Truss, then the trade secretary, “explicitly asked that we book 5 Hertford...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 drinks party was to ‘welcome back’ Boris Johnson after Covid recovery, Tory MP claims

A Conservative MP has claimed a No 10 drinks party held during lockdown restrictions was organised to “welcome back” Boris Johnson after his recovery from Covid.The North Dorset backbencher Simon Hoare added that he understood the event was also a “way of saying thank you” to cabinet minister Dominic Raab for “holding the fort” during the prime minister’s absence.However, a spokesperson for Mr Raab said it was “categorically untrue” and that did not attend the event and “wasn’t invited”.It comes after the prime minister issued an apology in the Commons and admitted attending the event on 20 May, 2020 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Three decades of scandals, blunders and rows

Boris Johnson has survived a series of scandals, blunders and controversies which could have sunk other political careers.Here are some of them:– JournalismIn 1988 Mr Johnson was sacked from his first job in journalism as a graduate trainee on The Times for fabricating a quote.In 1995 a recording emerged of a telephone conversation in which he agreed to provide an old friend, Darius Guppy, with the address of a journalist who was investigating him so that he could have him beaten up to the extent of “a couple of black eyes and a cracked rib or something like that”.In the...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Ludicrous’ not to bring in more Covid restrictions, hospital doctors tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be “ludicrous” not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The prime minister will be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh curbs before New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.The trade union for hospital doctors has urged him to bring in further measures now – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Dr Paul Donaldson, general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Senior Tories turn on Boris Johnson as PM stays silent over ‘partygate’ row

Senior Conservatives have turned on Boris Johnson over the “partygate” scandal, as the prime minister dodged demands to reveal whether he attended a Downing Street drinks event at the height of the Covid lockdown.The leader of Tories in Scotland, Douglas Ross, called on the prime minister to come clean, and warned that he would have to resign if he had broken the rules. Meanwhile another former minister branded the situation “humiliating”, while a senior Tory backbencher told The Independent that Mr Johnson’s position would be “difficult” if a probe by Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray found against him.Mr Johnson dodged a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Another one-star apology from Boris Johnson whose lies we are not even expected to believe anymore

All this will blend into one, in the end. It always does. Boris Johnson’s meaningless apologies already feel like Theresa May’s meaningful votes. They were important at the time, apparently. Now you’d struggle to remember which was which and what was the point of any of them.For a prime minister to pre-empt Prime Minister’s Questions by having to apologise for his own behaviour before a question has even been asked is a vanishing rarity. That Johnson has now done it twice in as many months is precisely because on the first occasion he was lying. And he was lying...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: It’s not a case of whether Boris Johnson will go, but when and how

For some senior Tories, the only questions now are "how" and "when" Boris Johnson is forced out after the most damaging revelations to date about Downing Street parties.So who would wield the knife? There’s already talk in Westminster that Tory backbench leaders – the executive of the 1922 committee – will send a delegation to Johnson to tell him his time is up.But there is another scenario, involving the cabinet. Significantly, silence was golden yesterday, when no cabinet member came out to defend the prime minister. No minister, not even an ambitious junior ready to suck it up on the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Of Commons#Uk#Pmq
The Guardian

Up to 90% of Covid patients in ICU are unboosted, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine as he said up to 90% of those in intensive care had not had their third Covid jabs. On a visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes, the prime minister said people should enjoy their new year celebrations while taking extra precautions such as ventilation and testing, and he urged people to take up the offer of a third dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson ‘right to apologise’ in lukewarm support for PM over No 10 party

Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson was “right to apologise” for attending a Downing Street lockdown party as he offered a lukewarm endorsement for the embattled prime minister.The chancellor, who chose to skip Mr Johnson’s grilling over the partygate scandal at PMQs on Wednesday, instead travelling to Devon to discuss a jobs announcement, added in a tweet several hours after the event that he supported the PM’s “request for patience” as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.Rather than offer support to the beleaguered prime minister in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak – a favourite to replace Mr Johnson at No...
WORLD
The Independent

Scottish Tory leader urges Boris Johnson to resign after No 10 party admission

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called on Boris Johnson to resign after the prime minister admitted attending a No 10 drinks party during the height of lockdown restrictions.Just hours after Mr Johnson’s apology to MPs, Mr Ross said his position was “no longer tenable”, saying: “I spoke to the prime minister this afternoon and I set out my reasons an I explained to him my position”.Mr Ross, who is also an MP at Westminster, added he would write to the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs to register his lack of confidence in the prime minister, according to...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK's Johnson faces Parliament test over lockdown party claim

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a high-stakes showdown Wednesday in Parliament that could help defuse a crisis over claims that he and his staff held broke coronavirus lockdown rules with illicit parties — or fan the flames even further.Opponents and allies alike want Johnson to come clean about whether he attended a gathering in May 2020, when Britain was under a strict lockdown imposed by Johnson to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson has so far declined to comment on reports he was at the “bring your own booze” get-together in the garden of his Downing Street...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson faces Tory calls to quit over ‘bring your own booze’ event in lockdown

Boris Johnson faced calls to quit from senior Tories after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.The Prime Minister insisted he believed it had been a “work event” and Downing Street said he had never been sent an email encouraging staff to bring a bottle and “make the most of the lovely weather”.But in a sign of mounting Tory anger, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for him to quit while another MP branded the Prime Minister a “dead man walking”.In the Commons Mr Johnson said that...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Boris Johnson taking the British public for fools, say bereaved campaigners

Boris Johnson has been accused of “taking the British public for fools” and pouring salt into people’s wounds after his apology in Parliament for attending a Downing Street garden gathering during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown.Campaigners branded the Prime Minister a “walking public health hazard”, saying he had broken the rules and should resign.Hannah Brady, from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said that if Mr Johnson does not step down then his MPs have a “moral duty” to remove him.Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Statement:"The Prime Minister's lies have finally caught up with him. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/ZhqaXNtFJy— Covid-19 Bereaved Families for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory MP says Boris Johnson must resign if he attended No 10 party as backbenchers demand answers at PMQs

Boris Johnson’s position will be “untenable” if he was found to have attended a drinks party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid lockdown rules, a Conservative MP has said.The prime minister is under increasing pressure over the “bring your own booze” gathering – with backbenchers demanding he reveals whether he attended at PMQs on Wednesday.Nigel Mills MP said it would be resigning matter if he was found to have been at the 20 May 2020 event. “I would say anybody who organised or willingly attended a party at that time can’t possibly stay in position,” the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson again courts scandal amid rule-breaking party claims

Reports that Boris Johnson and his then fiancé Carrie Symonds attended a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden during lockdown have reignited uproar for a Prime Minister familiar with scandal.On Monday, an email in which Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds invited Downing Street staff to the gathering in May 2020 was leaked .It is the latest of a string of leaks and reports about lockdown parties occurring in No 10. Up until now they have focused on the period surrounding Christmas 2020, when the country was under its second lockdown.Anger has come from many...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘heartfelt’ apology over partygate row in full

This is the full apology delivered by Boris Johnson at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions.Mr Johnson said: “I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want, or to do the things they love.“I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make...
U.K.
The Independent

Folded arms and muted support as Boris Johnson attempts to explain party claims

With arms folded and 1,000-yard stares from some, the Conservative backbenches were muted as Boris Johnson trotted out apology after apology over a “bring your own booze” gathering in No 10’s garden.Mr Johnson had attempted to assert some sort of control over Prime Minister’s Questions from the start by making a statement about the events of May 20, 2020.His bid to pre-empt questions from Sir Keir Starmer was listened to in silence, with opposition heckles shushed by others in the chamber during the almost three-minute statement.What followed was a series of bruising exchanges with Sir Keir as the Labour leader...
POLITICS
The Independent

Allies rally round Johnson as Tories call for him to go over No 10 drinks party

Boris Johnson’s future is hanging in the balance as Cabinet ministers pleaded with Tory MPs to wait for the findings of an official investigation into Downing Street parties before calling for him to quit.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Mr Johnson’s confirmation that he was at the event led to four Tory MPs publicly calling for him to quit, with more privately voicing concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson is in ‘big trouble’ as celebrities criticise PM’s No 10 party apology

Piers Morgan has said that Boris Johnson is in “big trouble” after apologising for attending an illegal party at No 10 in May 2020.On Monday (10 January), it was revealed a “bring your own booze” party was held at the Downing Street gardens on 20 May 2020 with more than 100 people invited. Reports suggested that 30 people had attended, including the prime minister and his wife, although Johnson refused to confirm his attendance.At the time, restrictions on social gatherings had just been eased to allow outdoor mixing with one member of another household, which could only take place...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy