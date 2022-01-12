ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cruise line spending recovery saw a setback in December

By Clark Schultz
Cover picture for the articleThere is a new indication from Bank of America that the omicron COVID variant impacted the recovery in the cruise line industry during December. Core cruise spending was down -39.8% in December compared to...

