Public Safety

Arrest Made in Mysterious French Alps Quadruple Murder

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
Daily Beast
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly ten years after the battered and bloodied bodies of a British-Iraqi family and a French cyclist were found on a forest road in the French Alps, a local man who was questioned in 2015 has been arrested, according to local French media. On Thursday, police extended his detention and said...

www.thedailybeast.com

