ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The One Play Eagles Fans Keep Reminding NFL Legend Tom Brady About

By Reuben Frank
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one play Eagles fans keep reminding Tom Brady about originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As perfect as the Philly Special was, the Patriots’ attempt at a similar play in Super Bowl LII was the opposite. It was an embarrassment. And Tom Brady says Eagles fans won’t...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Corey Clement
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Radio Analyst Absolutely Destroys Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used two words describe Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s playoff battle: “Trained killer.”. Stopping Brady during the postseason is practically an impossible task. The only hope is to slow him down just enough to squeak out a win. What makes Brady so special,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Super Bowl Lii#American Football#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Patriots#Td#The Siriusxm Podcast#Bucs#Nfc
WCVB

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady launches new clothing brand: BRADY

WALTHAM, Mass. — NFL star and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady launched a new clothing line on Wednesday. The new line, called BRADY, includes high-quality tops, dress pants and joggers for men, as well as outerwear and accessories. “I loved doing it. I mean, I’ve always kind...
NFL
PackerCentral

The Case for Tom Brady to Win NFL MVP

Just like the 2020 NFC Championship Game – and possibly the 2021 NFC Championship Game, as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the top seeds the NFC playoffs – it is coming down to two players to win NFL MVP. It’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN ranks Jalen Hurts as the second worst playoff quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses and what’s at stake for all 14 QBs in 2021 field - ESPN+. 13. Jalen Hurts. Strength: Running and mobility. Hurts led all quarterbacks in total EPA on designed carries and was second only to Allen on all rushes. He scrambled on 10% of his dropbacks, the third most in the league. While Hurts held the ball for a long average of 3.12 seconds before throwing and accrues a high rate of pressure as a result, a low 16% of those pressures were actually converted into sacks (fourth best). Weakness: The quick passing game. A good 65% of Hurts’ throws were under 10 air yards, the second-lowest rate in the league. And for good reason. His QBR on those passes was just 43 (fourth worst in the league). His QBR inside the pocket ranked 25th, unsurprisingly, because he likely isn’t utilizing his legs on those plays. What’s at stake for Hurts (via Eagles reporter Tim McManus): This season has been all about evaluating Hurts. Is he the man for the job, or should the Eagles use their three first-round picks in April’s draft to acquire a new signal-caller? Hurts showed improvement as the full-time starter, guiding Philly to an unlikely playoff berth. A win over the Bucs would strengthen his case to remain QB1 even longer.
NFL
Inc.com

With 7 Short Words, Tom Brady Just Taught a Dangerous Lesson in Leadership

This is a story about NFL quarterback Tom Brady and an important leadership lesson for your business. Actually, it's about two lessons, both of which were on display recently, and one of which can easily contradict the other. It all stems from the waning minutes of last week's final regular-season...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy