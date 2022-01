Of the 117,346 sea chanteys known to exist, Geoff Kaufman knows 117,107 of them. Of the 204,333 work songs known to exist, Kaufman knows 200,989. Folks songs? No one knows how many have been composed — the number can climb pretty quickly if you're basically dealing with G, D and E — but, trust us, Kaufman can perform a great many of them.

