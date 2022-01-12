Katz, Sapper & Miller Hires Senior Associate

The Grant County Economic Growth Council Board of Directors has selected Charity Bailey as the organization’s executive director. Bailey succeeds Tim Eckerle who retired at the end of 2021. Bailey previously served as director of business development and operations for the council from 2014-2017 and returned in 2020 as...
Indianapolis-based real estate agency Bradley Company has hired Chad Phillips as president of growth & development. He most recently held the role of midwest regional sales director at CBRE in Indianapolis. Phillips holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Kokomo.
The Indiana Bankers Association has promoted Rod Lasley (pictured) to chief operating officer, Elizabeth DeHaven (pictured) to education manager, Dax Denton to chief policy officer and Josh Myers to vice president of member engagement. Lasley most recently held the role of executive vice president of products and services and holds a bachelor’s degree from DePauw University. DeHaven previously served as education meeting coordinator. Denton previously served as senior vice president and holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. Myers most recently served as assistant vice president of member engagement and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University.
EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Kristen Scott has joined Clif Bar & Co. as senior scientific and regulatory affairs manager. Ms. Scott joins Clif Bar from the Consumer Brands Association, where she spent the past eight-plus years in a variety of roles, most recently as director of regulatory and technical affairs. She also spent time as director of health and nutrition policy and senior manager of health and nutrition policy.
In her new role as director, Sue Neilen (pictured) will work alongside Galliard’s senior leadership team, including managing director Dominic Elliston, on business encompassing PR, internal comms, creative services and strategic consulting. Neilen brings more than 25 years of comms experience to the role, gained at PR agencies and...
Indianapolis-based Schmidt Associates has hired Elif Ekser as an architectural graduate. She previously served as an architect for H.E. Architecture in Istanbul, Turkey. Ekser holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI and dual master’s degrees from Ball State University.
Fort Wayne-based Do it Best Corp. has promoted Nick Talarico to vice president of ecommerce. He previously served as the co-op’s vice president of sales and business development. Talarico holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University Krannert School of Business and a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business.
Iris Telehealth, a leading provider of telepsychiatry services to hospitals, health systems, and community health centers across the country, announced three new hires to their senior leadership team: Alli Fair, Brian Gamage, and Dan Ferris. Together, these three hires will work to guide the company’s strategic vision and implement its...
The Broad Ripple Village Association has named Jordan Dillon executive director. She most recently held the role of vice president of marketing for Sahm’s Hospitality Group. Dillon holds a bachelor’s degree from DePauw University and is a member of the American Marketing Association Indianapolis Chapter.
RKL LLP is pleased to announce that William Hill has joined the firm as a Senior Manager in the firm’s Audit Services Group. In this role, Hill specializes in identifying, growing and managing strategic value for companies and public sector entities. He has more than 20 years of experience in venture capital, private equity and investment banking. Previously, he directed business intelligence and analysis at a major private equity-owned firm. Before that, Hill served as a Director of Finance for a large public sector entity.
United Kingdom-based cabinet hardware maker Titus Group has acquired the assets of Precision Plastics, a longtime plastics fabricator in Columbia City. The Whitley County Economic Development Corp. says Titus will invest an additional $7 million to add new product lines at the facility, such as metal diecasting. “We have looked...
Niko Nicolaou is now a part of the executive team at Cushman & Wakefield. The former Gebroe-Hammer Associates executive vice president has taken a position at the firm’s East Rutherford office, where he will be a member of the Multifamily Advisory Group, focusing primarily on multifamily investment sales. “Niko...
Two longstanding architecture and design companies in the Midwest have announced plans to join forces. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report Indianapolis-based Rowland Design has been acquired by Luminaut, one of Cincinnati’s largest design firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rowland was founded in 1968 and will...
Fishers-based American Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: AREC) has announced a partnership between its subsidiary, American Rare Earth LLC, and HG Ventures LLC, the venture capital investment arm of Indianapolis-based The Heritage Group. The company says the effort will put the partners on the path to becoming the first and lowest-cost producer of domestically-sourced, purified and sustainable battery and magnet metals.
An Indiana University Kelley School of Business professor has received the highest honor presented by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Donald Kuratko, better known as Dr. K, is also executive director of the Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and was awarded the Max S. Wortman/USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship.
Indiana’s advanced manufacturing sector appears to be solidly embracing the next generation of technology, according to a new study by Conexus Indiana. President & CEO Fred Cartwright breaks down the numbers and what it means to the state’s economy.
The most common in-house opening by title is Senior Counsel, and, since most companies prefer to hire attorneys with in-house experience, you are all competing for the same talent. Here are my four best practices for meeting this hiring challenge. If you are a General Counsel who made a hire...
Trevecca Nazarene University has hired alumna Jennifer Finch Showalter as engagement officer for the Trevecca Alumni Association, school officials announced. As engagement officer, Showalter will strategically develop and implement programs that foster a lifelong, symbiotic relationship between the university and its alumni that helps to carry out the university mission of leadership and service. She follows Michael Johnson, whose role has shifted to serve as engagement officer for church partnerships and aide to the president for special projects.
Employees of Shindigz in Fort Wayne are confused and looking for answers nearly one month after company leaders announced a “temporary closure.”. Many employees say they haven’t been informed about when the party supply company will reopen, or if the shutdown is permanent. “They came into our office...
Indiana Philanthropy Alliance has chosen Brienne Hooker (pictured), Bill Stanczykiewicz and September McConnell to its board of directors and Timothy Murphy (pictured) as an officer. Hooker serves as executive director of the Jasper Newton Foundation and holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Joseph’s College. Murphy is principal of Nonprofit Financial Solutions and holds a bachelor’s degree from Taylor University.
Comments / 0