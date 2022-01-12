Katz, Sapper & Miller Hires Senior Associate

RKL LLP is pleased to announce that William Hill has joined the firm as a Senior Manager in the firm’s Audit Services Group. In this role, Hill specializes in identifying, growing and managing strategic value for companies and public sector entities. He has more than 20 years of experience in venture capital, private equity and investment banking. Previously, he directed business intelligence and analysis at a major private equity-owned firm. Before that, Hill served as a Director of Finance for a large public sector entity.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO