ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A.C. Green: The NBA's Iron Man

By Titan Frey
fadeawayworld.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers dominated the 1980s. They won five titles in the 80s, and they made it to eight NBA Finals. The Lakers were known as the “Showtime Lakers”, and they had some popular players on their roster. They had Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
AllRaptors

Report: Lakers Have 'Expressed Interest' in Gary Trent Jr.

As the Los Angeles Lakers scour for the league for more floor-spacing help, they've reportedly made calls to the Toronto Raptors hoping to land one of Toronto's best young shooters. Los Angeles has reportedly "expressed interest" in Gary Trent Jr.'s availability, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. He's one of several...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Magic Johnson
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Looking Into Raptors' Gary Trent Jr.

The Lakers will no doubt be looking to make a few additions by the February trade deadline. With just a few weeks remaining, they have already made it known that they would like to clear up a few roster spots. That could mean that DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore get moved for next to nothing, with the goal being to free up space for someone else.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook's Smart Response After The Kings Trolled Him With 'You're As Cold As Ice': "I Hope They Played That The Last 14 Years Too. That's Cute."

Russell Westbrook had yet another poor performance with the Los Angeles Lakers last night. During the game against the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook once again failed to surpass the 10-point mark, making it his third straight game with an underwhelming scoring output. Westbrook was quite bad once again for the Lakers, and the Sacramento Kings decided to poke fun at him during the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#Oregon State University#The Detroit Pistons#The Phoenix Suns#The Dallas Mavericks
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless explains why LeBron comparing his Lakers to Tom Brady's 2020 Bucs is "offensive" I UNDISPUTED

Before the Los Angeles Lakers even took the court this year, LeBron James told his teammates in a meeting that their squad reminded him of last year's Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carmelo Anthony elaborated on the comparison this week, saying quote: 'Just from the standpoint of starting off slow and having new guys on the team... guys trying to figure out how to play with LeBron and [Anthony Davis] and now incorporating Russ and just now everybody figuring out what their role is. And what made it beautiful for the Bucs is that once it came together, it came together and you saw what happened with that.' Skip Bayless explains why LeBron's comparison 'offends him.'
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers bring back intriguing prospect on 2-way deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly signed Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way deal while also waiving big man Jay Huff. L.A. clearly likes the 21-year-old, and he’ll look to prove to the Lakers that they’re making the right decision by inking him to this deal. Doumbouya has appeared...
NBA
FanSided

Trades Lakers media and fans would make for Jerami Grant

The Los Angeles Lakers fan base is desperate for additional talent as the team flounders. Despite having few draft assets, or tradeable players, a number of media types have come up with ways that the Detroit Pistons would give them Jerami Grant. The NBA has a major crisis, as far...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
MLB
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Only 6 NBA Players Have Averaged More Than 27 Points Per Game In Their Career: Michael Jordan Is Better Than Wilt Chamberlain By 0.05 Points

Only 6 players in NBA history have managed to average over 27 points per game, which forms a very small list of elite-level offensive players that get buckets automatically. Most of these names will be recognized by the masses because they are iconic superstars with legendary resumes as elite scorers. But a few renowned players will miss the list, including the likes of Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy