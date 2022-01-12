A.C. Green: The NBA's Iron Man

Before the Los Angeles Lakers even took the court this year, LeBron James told his teammates in a meeting that their squad reminded him of last year's Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carmelo Anthony elaborated on the comparison this week, saying quote: 'Just from the standpoint of starting off slow and having new guys on the team... guys trying to figure out how to play with LeBron and [Anthony Davis] and now incorporating Russ and just now everybody figuring out what their role is. And what made it beautiful for the Bucs is that once it came together, it came together and you saw what happened with that.' Skip Bayless explains why LeBron's comparison 'offends him.'

