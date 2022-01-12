Katz Korin Cunningham Adds Attorney

Taylor English Duma, a high-powered metro Atlanta law firm located in the Cumberland area of Cobb County, near the Battery, announced in a news release that they’ve added three new attorneys. For more information see the news release, reprinted below:. Atlanta, Ga. (January 4, 2022) – Three attorneys have...
Lawrence Flynn, a public finance and governmental law attorney and member of the management team with Pope Flynn, has received “Lawyer of the Year” in utilities law for Columbia from The Best Lawyers in America ® 2022. Kathleen M. Muthig, Perry MacLennan, and Meghan G. Riordan have...
(Reuters) - Washington, D.C.-based financial services and fintech-focused law firm Mitchell Sandler said Thursday that it has hired nine attorneys and six staff members, several of whom join from Offit Kurman. Mitchell Sandler said the hires will bring the headcount at the firm to more than 20 lawyers. Partners Daniella...
Indiana Philanthropy Alliance has chosen Brienne Hooker (pictured), Bill Stanczykiewicz and September McConnell to its board of directors and Timothy Murphy (pictured) as an officer. Hooker serves as executive director of the Jasper Newton Foundation and holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Joseph’s College. Murphy is principal of Nonprofit Financial Solutions and holds a bachelor’s degree from Taylor University.
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor aggressively pushed back on the term "vaccine mandate" during a Friday hearing on the Biden administration's contested COVID-19 regulations outlined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "There's no requirement here. It's not a vaccine mandate. It's something totally different. And I don't know...
President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […]
SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
Lawyers who accused opposing counsel of antisemitism against their Israeli corporate client must take courses on judicial ethics under a new order from the trial judge that declares the allegations “vitriolic and unsubstantiated.”. The Dec. 17 order from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, reiterated what the...
(Reuters) - A Kansas federal judge on Wednesday criticized lawyers representing Mylan NV for not first consulting with plaintiffs' class attorneys before asking the court to fast-track a legal dispute ahead of an antitrust trial next month involving the pricing of the allergy treatment EpiPen. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree...
Federal prosecutors say a key FBI informant in the alleged plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan was a “double agent” who was “working against the interests of the government” by trying to destroy evidence and prevent arrests. The confidential informant, Stephen Robeson, played a central...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will begin transferring thousands of inmates out of federal prisons this week as part of a sweeping criminal justice overhaul signed by former President Donald Trump more than three years ago. The department, in a rule being published Thursday in the Federal Register, is spelling out how “time credits” for prisoners […]
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Outgoing Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Thursday reversed more than 50 legal opinions issued by predecessors during the Jim Crow and Massive Resistance eras that justified segregation, interracial marriage bans and other racist laws. “Too many of my predecessors used this office to perpetuate injustice,” Herring said at a […]
student loan servicer, has settled allegations of predatory lending practices for $1.85 billion, Pennsylvania’s attorney general announced Thursday.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has named two women with track records of opposing “critical race theory” — a once obscure collegiate field that’s become a conservative catch-all term for racial equity and diversity initiatives in public schools — to top posts at the Virginia Department of Education. Jillian Balow, formerly Wyoming’s elected superintendent of public instruction, […]
Federal prosecutors have charged the founder of the Oath Keepers and 10 other members of the far-right group with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 riot, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
