Prince Andrew hearing - live: Giuffre tweets as experts say new witness testimony brings ‘powerful’ evidence

By Laurie Churchman,Oliver O'Connell,Arpan Rai,Bevan Hurley and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YD1SA_0djZOa2a00

Virginia Giuffre says she supports all victims of human trafficking as she awaits a crucial ruling in her sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

Ms Giuffre is suing Andrew in a civil case in New York alleging she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein ’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17.

Andrew, 61, strongly denies the allegations and has said Ms Giuffre is seeking “another payday at his expense”.

Judge Lewis Kaplan was scathing of the royal’s legal efforts attempts to have the lawsuit dismissed during oral arguments last Tuesday, and said he would issue a ruling “pretty soon” on whether Ms Giuffre can pursue her civil case.

Judge Kaplan is weighing up whether a 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre affords Andrew protection from legal action.

On Monday, Ms Giuffre tweeted: “On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day I stand in solidarity with victims, past, present, and future and will continue to fight to make sure your voices are heard.”

Meanwhile, tesimony from a new witness who said she does not think that Virginia Giuffre “deserves any compensation” is said by experts to potentially provide “powerful” evidence in the case.

