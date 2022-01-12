ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey interesting Man Utd

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton fullback Tariq Lamptey is interesting in Manchester United. The Daily Mail says United have a strong interest in Lamptey in their search for a new right-back at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick wants...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

