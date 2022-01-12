Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey interesting Man Utd

Patrick Vieira has admitted the late goal Crystal Palace conceded at home to Brighton in September remains in the memory but insists he has no specific interest in finishing above their rivals this season.The Eagles travel to the south coast on Friday night for the latest instalment of a grudge match which has grown in prominence since it first truly developed in the 1970s.A recent feature of the rivalry is late goals with the Seagulls striking in stoppage-time in two of the last three fixtures while Christian Benteke netted a 95th-minute winner for Palace at the Amex in February.Neal Maupay...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO