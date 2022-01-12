ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City join Man Utd interest in Brazilian whizkid Endrick

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League battle for Brazilian whizkid Endrick is expanding. The Sun says Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in 15-year-old Brazilian starlet Endrick. The teenage forward has caught the...

www.tribalfootball.com

