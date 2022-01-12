ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austrian Central Bank Raises 2022 Inflation Forecast

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Austria's central bank (OeNB) said on Wednesday it expects inflation in the country to rise in 2022 thanks to high energy prices and supply bottlenecks and only...

The Independent

Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers. Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and two straight quarters of falling output would leave Germany in recession, according to one commonly used definition. Germany...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

S.Korea's central bank delivers back-to-back rate hikes amid inflation worries

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark rate back to pre-pandemic levels on Friday to stem inflation risks in the recovering economy and signalled it may tighten further as policy still remains 'accommodative.'. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol maintained his hawkish tone and said there is...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Austrian FM: Lebanon can get IMF aid if Beirut makes reforms

Austria’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the European Union wants to help Lebanon escape its economic meltdown, but only if the country's leaders clean up Beirut s affairs. Alexander Schallenberg told reporters after meeting his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut that Lebanon should reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, move forward with the investigation into the August 2020 port blast and restructure the hard-hit banking sector.Lebanon’s economic crisis, which started in 2019, is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the small country’s political class. Bickering between rival groups has so far prevented economic reforms demanded by...
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Brazil 2021 inflation highest since 2015; central bank vows tighter policy

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s annual inflation hit a six-year high of over 10% in 2021, government data showed on Tuesday, well above the central bank’s year-end target range and raising pressure on policymakers for more aggressive interest rate hikes. The benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 10.06%...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Venezuela’s inflation hit 686.4% in 2021 – central bank

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s annual inflation rate hit 686.4% in 2021, demonstrating a deceleration of consumer price growth versus the previous year when inflation was 2,959.8%, the country’s central bank said on Saturday. Monthly inflation in December rose 7.6% and, since September, the inflation rate has remained...
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Turkey strains as energy prices soar, inflation continues

According to the latest data released in Istanbul, inflation has surged to the country's highest level in at least a decade. President Tayyip Erdogan's government also sharply raised electricity and natural gas prices on January 1. Gas, car insurance and some bridge toll prices also rose significantly, further straining an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Central Bank Makes Biggest Weekly Cash Withdrawal Since Nov

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank injected minimal cash via short-term loans into the banking system on Friday, effectively withdrawing most of the liquidity support lent towards end-2021. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos, compared with 110 billion yuan...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Low inflation to keep Bank of Israel on hold for now

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) at 0.1% for a 14th straight policy meeting on Monday, and said benign inflation meant it need not hurry to raise rates. In contrast to elsewhere in the West, Israel's inflation is expected to remain...
BUSINESS
The Independent

No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Bank profits soared in 2021, but inflation is front of mind

NEW YORK — (AP) — Three of the nation’s biggest banks reported blowout profits for 2021 on Friday, helped by the improving economy and consumers and businesses willing to spend and take on loans. But Inflation is clouding the outlook for 2022, based on comments from bank...
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS

