Pedro Neto returns to training at Wolves

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO