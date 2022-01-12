ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd SHOCKER: Man City revenue superior for first time IN HISTORY

Cover picture for the articleManchester United's revenue has fallen behind Manchester City for the first time EVER. City's revenues out-stripped those of neighbours United by more than £73million last season – according to newly-published figures. Pep Guardiola led...

